Richardson’s receiving, Jones’ special teams score lead Texas Southern 51-7 past Arkansas-Pine Bluff

HOUSTON (AP) — Roriyon Richardson had two receiving touchdowns and Donovan Jones had a special teams touchdown to lead Texas Southern to a dominant 51-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Richardson secured an 11-yard score with 10:12 remaining in the second quarter, then tallied a second with 6:57 remaining in the third to make it 44-0. He had 103 yards receiving on seven receptions for Texas Southern (2-3, 2-1 in Southwestern Athletic Conference).

After a 27-0 first half, Jones continued the onslaught. He recovered a fumble from Ellis Stewart and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown on the second-half kickoff, making it 34-0.

Athean Renfro added 134 yards on the ground, while Jacob Washington and KJ Cooper scored rushing touchdowns. Cooper was 16 of 23 for 197 yards passing with an interception and two touchdowns.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-3, 1-1) didn’t score until the 5:11 mark in the fourth quarter. Tyreke Jinks caught a 5-yard pass from Christian Peters for the score. Peters was 14-of-26 passing for 116 yards with an interception and a touchdown.

