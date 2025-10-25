Reagan Jr. the OT hero in Howard’s 33-27 win over Morgan State

Anthony Reagan Jr. scored on Howard’s first play of overtime as the Bison took down Morgan State 33-27 on Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Reagan Jr. scored on Howard’s first play of overtime as the Bison took down Morgan State 33-27 on Saturday.

The Bison (4-4, 1-0 Mid-Eastern) tied the game with 43 seconds remaining in regulation when Ja’Shawn Scroggins connected with Breylin Smith on a 16-yard pass.

Reagan Jr.’s second touchdown of the night, a 25-yard rush to take the lead in overtime, boosted his total to 122 rushing yards. He also caught four passes for 36 yards.

Jason Collins Jr. broke free for an 18-yard rush with 3:27 remaining in regulation to give the Bears (4-4, 1-0 Mid-Eastern) their last lead of the game. The game featured five lead changes and four ties.

Tyriq Starks was 20-of-27 passing for 163 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions for the Bison. Ja’Shawn Scroggins added 79 yards and one touchdown on 6-for-9 passing.

Morgan State leads the series 48-39-3 since the two programs first met in 1899.

