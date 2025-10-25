QB Luca Stanzani runs for 4 TDs, throws for another; LIU beats New Haven 38-17

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Luca Stanzani had four rushing touchdowns and threw for another TD, O’Shawn Ross Jr. had…

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Luca Stanzani had four rushing touchdowns and threw for another TD, O’Shawn Ross Jr. had 172 yards rushing on 17 carries, and Long Island University beat New Haven 38-17 on Saturday.

Stanzani was 15-of-26 passing for 152 yards with an interception and ran 20 times for 98 yards for LIU (3-5). His four rushing TDs were tied for the most in an FCS game this season.

Brodie Williams picked off a pass from Stanzani and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown that gave New Haven (4-4) a 16-14 lead with 9:34 left in the second quarter.

Stanzani ran for a 3-yard touchdown that gave LIU the lead for good with 1:21 left in the first half. Jalen Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards before kicker Will Johnson forced a fumble that was recovered by Dylan Merrell at the LIU 41 and two plays later Stanzani threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Simpson that made it 28-16 at halftime.

AJ Duffy was 18-of-40 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for New Haven.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.