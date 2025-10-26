Purdue visits No. 25 Michigan in Big Ten matchup

Purdue (2-6) at No. 25 Michigan (6-2), Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Michigan…

Purdue (2-6) at No. 25 Michigan (6-2), Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Michigan Offense

Overall: 410.9 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 190.8 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 220.1 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (66th)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 307.5 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 212 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 95.5 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 17.4 points per game (19th)

Purdue Offense

Overall: 389.1 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 246.1 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 143 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 22.9 points per game (101st)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 394.6 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 245.6 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 149 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (92nd)

Purdue ranks 133rd in the FBS with a -11 turnover margin, compared to Michigan’s 6th-ranked +9 margin.

Michigan ranks 18th in the FBS averaging 40.5 penalty yards per game.

Purdue is 127th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.3% of trips. Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 28th at 78.3%.

Purdue is 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:48.

Team leaders

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 1,526 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 857 yards on 121 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Donaven McCulley, 378 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 1,689 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 521 yards on 125 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 398 yards on 44 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Michigan beat Michigan State 31-20 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Underwood threw for 86 yards on 8-of-17 attempts (47.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 26 yards and one rushing touchdown. Haynes carried the ball 26 times for 152 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Andrew Marsh put up 54 yards on three catches.

Purdue fell 27-24 to Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 25. Browne passed for 117 yards on 11-of-20 attempts (55.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Mockobee carried the ball 16 times for 91 yards, adding two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown. Malachi Thomas put up 50 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Michigan plays at Northwestern on Nov. 15. Purdue hosts No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 8.

