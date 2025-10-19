Purdue meets Rutgers in Big Ten action

Rutgers (3-4) at Purdue (2-5), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Purdue Offense Overall:…

Rutgers (3-4) at Purdue (2-5), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Purdue Offense

Overall: 395.4 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 263 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 132.4 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (100th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 373.4 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 229.4 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 144 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 27.9 points per game (96th)

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 409.3 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 276.1 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 133.1 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (48th)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 437.4 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 261.3 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 176.1 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (119th)

Rutgers ranks 118th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.8% of the time. Purdue ranks 56th on offense, converting on 41.7% of third downs.

Purdue ranks 134th in the FBS with a -11 turnover margin, compared to Rutgers’ 59th-ranked +1 margin.

Purdue is 86th in the FBS averaging 60 penalty yards per game, compared to Rutgers’ 10th-ranked 34.4 per-game average.

Purdue is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 69.2% of trips. Rutgers’ red zone defense ranks 79th at 85.7%.

Purdue ranks 107th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:28, compared to Rutgers’ 10th-ranked average of 33:02.

Team leaders

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 1,572 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 430 yards on 109 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 390 yards on 41 catches, 1 TD

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 1,864 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 615 yards on 120 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Ian Strong, 543 yards on 37 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Purdue lost 19-0 to Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 18. Malachi Singleton passed for 187 yards on 11-of-20 attempts (55.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards. Malachi Thomas carried the ball seven times for 34 yards. Mockobee recorded 52 yards on two catches.

Rutgers lost 56-10 to Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 18. Kaliakmanis passed for 79 yards on 8-of-25 attempts (32.0%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Ja’shon Benjamin carried the ball 18 times for 69 yards and scored one touchdown. KJ Duff had three receptions for 41 yards.

Next game

Purdue plays at Michigan on Nov. 1. Rutgers plays at Illinois on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.