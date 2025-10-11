Purdie throws for 4 TDs in 39-14 Wake Forest win over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Backup quarterback Deshawn Purdie threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Backup quarterback Deshawn Purdie threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for Wake Forest and the Demon Deacons downed winless Oregon State 39-14 on Saturday.

Chris Barnes caught three passes for 102 yards and three scores for the Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2 ACC).

It was the worst start for the Beavers (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) since 1991, when they started 0-10.

“The best part about our team is that there is still so much growth to be had. We still have to make those improvements going forward,” Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said. “Proud of our team for coming across the country and getting a win like this today. It’s something that we are going to have to get used to doing.”

Oregon State coach Trent Bray was succinct about his team’s performance.

“Just not good,” Bray said. “Not good on any front.”

Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford was sidelined because of a thumb injury and was replaced by Purdie.

Purdie got off to a good start, throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Chris Barnes that put the Demon Deacons up 8-0 after a 2-point conversion. He added a long 52-yard scoring pass to Micah Mays Jr. late in the opening quarter.

Purdie connected with Barnes for an 11-yard touchdown and Conner Calvert kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it 25-0 at halftime.

Purdie hit Barnes again in the third quarter with a 55-yard TD pass.

The Beavers avoided the shutout with Cornell Hatcher Jr.’s 29-yard touchdown run early in the final period, but Demond Claiborne ran for a 66-yard TD for Wake Forest.

Beavers backup Gabarri Johnson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to David Wells Jr. for the final margin.

The Demon Deacons were coming off a 30-23 victory at Virginia Tech, their first conference win.

Dickert is in his first season as coach of Wake Forest after leaving Washington State, the Pac-12’s only other remaining member after conference realignment.

The Beavers lost 27-23 last week at Appalachian State, which spurred speculation that Bray might be fired.

Instead, special teams coach Jamie Christian was dismissed on Sunday following the loss. The announcement came shortly after athletic director Scott Barnes said he and Bray were evaluating the program with an eye toward making immediate changes.

“I understand and share your disappointment with how our football season has started,” Barnes said in a statement to Beaver nation. “My expectations for our program are high, and right now, we are not meeting them.”

Bray again faced questions about his future after Saturday’s loss. He said he planned to keep showing up “until they tell me I can’t.”

“I’m frustrated. I’m disappointed. I look at myself, and I’ve got to fix it,” he said. “It’s unacceptable to me where we’re at. That’s just how I look at it. What can I do? I’ve got to look at it. What can I do different to get these guys going?”

The Demon Deacons have a bye next weekend before hosting SMU on Oct. 25.

Oregon State hosts Lafayette on Saturday.

