Princeton rallies to beat Columbia 17-10 in Ivy League opener

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Clark had a go-ahead touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and Princeton rallied to beat Columbia 17-10 in an Ivy League opener Friday night.

Blaine Hipa connected with Josh Robinson for a 30-yard gain to the Lions’ 18-yard line on the final play of a scoreless third quarter with the Tigers trailing 10-7.

Hipa hit Robinson for a 13-yard gain to the 5 on third-and-10 and Clark followed with a 2-yard touchdown run as Princeton took a 14-10 lead with 13:27 left to play.

Esteban Nunez Perez capped the scoring for Princeton with a 38-yard field goal with 9:21 remaining.

Xander Menapace drove Columbia to the Tigers’ 42 but his last-play heave to the end zone was batted down.

Hugo Merry kicked a 29-yard field goal and Columbia grabbed a 3-0 lead on its first possession. Lucas Bullock scored on a 2-yard run with 14 seconds left in the first quarter for a 10-0 advantage.

Kai Colón threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal at the Columbia 2-yard line to keep it 10-0 with 3:06 left in the second quarter. AJ Pigford picked off Chase Goodwin four plays later and Asher Weiner ran it in from a yard out to cut it to 10-7 at halftime.

Colón completed 7 of 17 passes for 145 yards with an interception for the Tigers. Hipa finished with 93 yards on 7-for-11 passing.

Goodwin completed 19 of 28 passes for 165 yards with two interceptions for the Lions. Menapace totaled 40 yards on 6-for-8 passing.

