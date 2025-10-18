Princeton forces 4 turnovers in a 40-21 victory over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kai Colon threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Ethan Clark had 120 yards rushing and…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kai Colon threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Ethan Clark had 120 yards rushing and a score, and Princeton forced four turnovers in a 40-21 victory over Brown on Saturday.

Colon found Josh Robinson over the middle for a diving catch to give Princeton a 17-14 lead midway through the second quarter and the Tigers led the rest of the way.

Brown turned it over on its first two possessions of the second half. Torian Roberts intercepted a pass at the Princeton 2-yard line, and Sam McCormick scooped up a fumble on a punt to give the Tigers possession at the Brown 44-yard line.

Robinson finished with eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown for Princeton (3-2, 2-0 Ivy League). Asher Weiner added a short touchdown run.

James Murphy threw three interceptions for Brown (3-2, 0-2). Matt Childs had 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Qwentin Brown also had a TD on the ground.

Princeton holds a 62-29 lead over Brown in a series that dates to Oct. 29, 1896.

