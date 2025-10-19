Price, Love spark No. 13 Notre Dame past No. 20 Southern California 34-24

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jadarian Price scored on a tackle-breaking 100-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, Jeremiyah Love…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jadarian Price scored on a tackle-breaking 100-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, Jeremiyah Love rushed for a career-high 228 yards and a score, and No. 13 Notre Dame beat No. 20 Southern California 34-24 on Saturday night.

Love’s previous rushing best was 157 yards in a 56-30 win over Purdue earlier this season.

“I love being physical, going out there and trying to run somebody over and making them bloody,” Love said. “We got bloody too, every week, so it’s really not nothing to us. We pride ourselves on being strong and dominating our opponents.”

Trailing 24-21 in the third quarter, Notre Dame (5-2) scored 13 unanswered points for its seventh consecutive victory against USC at home.

USC (5-2) took a 24-21 lead on a 59-yard TD pass from Jordan Maiava to Ja’Kobi Lane. Maiava also connected with Lane for the 2-point conversion.

“We had a ton of momentum, I thought, after the touchdown and 2-point conversion,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “The kickoff return was probably the biggest singular play of the game, not just for the points … the momentum switch for anybody in the stadium was real.”

Price broke two tackles and broke USC’s momentum with his return. He had a 99-yard kickoff return against USC two years ago in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach in Notre Dame’s 48-20 victory.

“I didn’t do the right thing,” Price said of the way he started the return. “I kind of went outside of the block, but it worked out. After I broke the first tackle, I knew I was going to the house. It was deja vu. It was like two years ago.”

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman loves the unselfishness of the one-two punch of Love and Price, who helped the Fighting Irish roll up 306 yards rushing.

“Great players that make great plays when they have the ball in their hands, but continue to put team before me, that’s hard to do,” Freeman said. “That might be one of the hardest things we ask our players to do, put team before me. Everything outside of here says no, you come before team.”

Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr was 16 of 26 for 136 yards and one TD. He rushed 1 yard for Notre Dame’s final score.

Notre Dame’s defense came up big in the second half. Christian Gray picked off a pass at the Notre Dame 45-yard line after Price’s return, after getting beat for a touchdown, a 2-point conversion and getting flagged twice for pass interference.

After USC reached the Notre Dame 37 with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter, Adon Shuler knocked the ball away from Makai Lemon on a run and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa recovered to end the threat.

Notre Dame also stopped USC on a fourth-and-1 with 6:02 left in the game, and Luke Talich intercepted Maiava with 1:06 to play.

USC played without running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, who were injured in last week’s 31-13 victory against Michigan. The Trojans were limited to 68 yards rushing against Notre Dame.

Maiava picked up the slack with 22 of 42 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

Keeping the rivalry

Notre Dame and USC played for the 96th time in the storied series in what was the last scheduled game between the schools. The Fighting Irish lead the Series 52-38-5.

“It’s not just because I’m at Notre Dame, right?” Freeman said of wanting the series to continue. “I think the rivalry between Notre Dame and USC is a great rivalry and one of the best, and I think it’s great for college football and the two institutions to continue this rivalry.”

USC’s Riley has said he also wants the series to continue, but has concerns about the rivalry being impacted by Notre Dame’s independent status, and issues related to the playoffs.

Red-zone takeaways

USC’s Braylan Shelby intercepted Carr in the second quarter after Notre Dame drove to the Trojans’ 2. It was the sixth takeaway in the red zone by USC this season, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation for red-zone defense.

The takeaway

Notre Dame boosted its College Football Playoff hopes with the victory, and should move up in the rankings.

USC will likely tumble out of the Top 25.

Up next

Notre Dame has a bye week and then plays at Boston College on Nov. 1.

USC also has a bye week. The Trojans return to action at Nebraska on Nov. 1.

