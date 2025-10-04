Prairie View holds on to beat Alcorn State 13-12

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Cameron Peters threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jyzaiah Rockwell, Diego Alfaro kicked a 44-yard field…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Cameron Peters threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jyzaiah Rockwell, Diego Alfaro kicked a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and Prairie View A&M held on to beat Alcorn State 13-12 on Saturday night.

Alfaro’s field goal capped an eight-play, 25-yard drive with 14:54 left and gave PVAMU (4-2, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the lead for good.

On a third-a-13 from their own 41, Jaylon Tolbert hit Jarvis Rush down the left sideline for a 31-yard gain to give the Braves life, but Lorenzo Garcia missed short on a potential winning 41-yard field-goal attempt in the final minute.

Tolbert completed 11 of 25 passes for 176 yards for Alcorn State (0-5, 0-2). Ja’Coby Matthews had four receptions for 88 yards, highlighted by a 71-yard catch that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Reggie Davis in the third quarter that gave the Braves a 12-10 lead.

