Prairie View A&M wins fourth straight game, 38-0 over Lincoln (Calif.)

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cameron Peters threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Chase Bingmon added two rushing…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cameron Peters threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Chase Bingmon added two rushing touchdowns, and Prairie View A&M beat Lincoln University (California) 38-0 on Saturday.

The Panthers (6-2) led 24-0 lead after the first quarter, with 1- and 17-yard scoring runs from Bingmon.

The game entered a weather delay during the third quarter and was suspended for an hour and 22 minutes.

Peters went 11 of 18 for 243 yards. His 19-yard run in the third quarter made it 31-0.

Jyzaiah Rockwell led Prairie View receivers with 104 yards, including a 70-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln had just 63 total yards of offense.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.