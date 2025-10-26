Pittsburgh visits Stanford in ACC matchup

Pittsburgh (6-2) at Stanford (3-5), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Stanford Offense…

Pittsburgh (6-2) at Stanford (3-5), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Stanford Offense

Overall: 303.5 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 211.9 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 91.6 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 17.5 points per game (127th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 419.8 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 292.3 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 127.5 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (100th)

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 422.5 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 302.8 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 119.8 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 40.3 points per game (8th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 317.4 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 225.1 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 92.3 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (49th)

Stanford ranks 124th in third down percentage, converting 33.1% of the time. Pittsburgh ranks 27th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.1%.

Stanford ranks 117th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Pittsburgh’s 65th-ranked even margin.

Pittsburgh ranks 121st in the FBS averaging 67.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Stanford’s 63rd-ranked 54 per-game average.

Pittsburgh is 128th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 95.2% of trips. Stanford’s red zone offense ranks 72nd, scoring on 84.6% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,585 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 57.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 425 yards on 99 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: CJ Williams, 476 yards on 40 catches, 2 TDs

Pittsburgh

Passing: Mason Heintschel, 1,246 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Kyrian Turner, 274 yards on 66 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 528 yards on 33 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Stanford fell to Miami (FL) 42-7 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Gulbranson led Stanford with 50 yards on 9-of-21 passing (42.9%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Cole Tabb carried the ball 19 times for 64 yards. Caden High put up 36 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Pittsburgh won 53-34 over North Carolina State on Saturday, Oct. 25. Heintschel led Pittsburgh with 423 yards on 28-of-48 passing (58.3%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Turner had 50 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Cataurus Hicks recorded 120 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Stanford plays at North Carolina on Nov. 8. Pittsburgh hosts No. 12 Notre Dame on Nov. 15.

