Pinnick’s 313 passing yards and 4 total TDs help UC Davis retain Golden Horseshoe against Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Caden Pinnick threw for a career-high 313 yards and three touchdowns, and added 60 rushing yards and a touchdown as FCS coaches poll No. 7 UC Davis rallied in the fourth quarter to take down Cal Poly, 34-27 on Saturday night in the 51st Battle for the Golden Horseshoe.

The Aggies (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky) pulled ahead for good after Carter Vargas ran in a 9-yard touchdown, and Pinnick’s 7-yard score added necessary insurance.

Cal Poly scored with 1:54 remaining in regulation, a trick play 2-yard pass from wide receiver Michael Briscoe to quarterback Bo Kelly. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by UC Davis, who ran out the clock.

Zach Jones caught two touchdowns and had 50 receiving yards, and Samuel Gbatu Jr. had one touchdown grab and 39 receiving yards.

The Mustangs (3-3, 1-1) saw Kelly throw for 251 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-37 passing. Logan Booher led with 101 receiving yards and had both touchdown receptions on six catches.

UC Davis leads the rivalry series, 29-20-2, and has won the last nine contests.

