Phillips rushes for 244 yards, 4 TDs in South Dakota’s 49-24 win over Murray State

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns and South Dakota rolled past Murray State 49-24 on Saturday.

Phillips ran for three touchdowns in leading the Coyotes to a 35-7 halftime lead. Phillips’ fourth TD, a 67-yarder, came early in the second half and South Dakota (3-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches poll, cruised to its 11th consecutive home win.

Aidan Bouman was 11-of-16 passing for 185 yards and scores to Larenzo Fenner, Jack Martens and Zach Witte. Fenner had 108 yards receiving including a 41-yard TD two minutes into the game.

The Coyotes outgained the Racers 568-312 and had a season-high 380 yards rushing.

Jim Ogle was 16 of 30 for 183 yards and a touchdown to J’Kalon Carter. Carter also threw a 29-yard TD to Darius Cannon off a reverse. Tyrell Campbell added a short rushing TD late.

The Racers (0-5, 0-1) have lost 14 straight games dating, the longest active streak in Division I. They have lost 16 straight conference games dating to the 2023 season when its sole MVFC win came against Indiana State, 30-28, in the Racers’ league opener.

