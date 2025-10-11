Phillips runs for 187, Leyland boots 4 field goals for South Dakota in 19-14 win over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for 187 yards, Will Leyland kicked four field goals, and South…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for 187 yards, Will Leyland kicked four field goals, and South Dakota defeated Indiana State 19-14 on Saturday.

Phillips, the FCS leader in rushing yards, is closing in on 1,000 yards for the season. He has 986 yards on the ground, 913 coming in the last five games.

Phillips carried 23 times for 123 yards in the first half and his 1-yard touchdown run helped lead the Coyotes to a 13-7 lead at the break.

Leyland made one field goal in each quarter, the longest coming from 42 yards for a 19-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Brock Riddle’s short touchdown pass to Nick Osho with 4 1/2 minutes remaining made it 19-14 but the Sycamores turned the ball over on downs near midfield on their only remaining possession.

Aidan Bouman completed 16 of 25 passes for 186 yards and the Coyotes (4-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had 376 yards of total offense.

Riddle had 125 yards passing and Indiana State (2-4, 0-2) was held to 210 total yards.

