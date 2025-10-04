Peevy’s season-high 338 yards passing lift Maine over Bryant, 34-14

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw for a season-high 338 yards and three touchdowns, Scott Woods caught five passes…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw for a season-high 338 yards and three touchdowns, Scott Woods caught five passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Maine defeated Bryant, 34-14 on Saturday.

The Black Bears (2-4, 2-1 CAA) have won two straight after a four-game losing streak to open the year for the third time in the past four seasons.

Maine did all of their scoring in the first half, with four touchdowns and two field goals. Woods hauled in a 66-yard touchdown four minutes into the contest to open the scoring, and added a 14-yarder with 25 seconds before halftime.

Nick Laughlin had five catches for 92 yards and one touchdown, and Molayo Irefin had five catches for 71 yards.

For the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-3 CAA), Jaden Keefner ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and was 5-for-9 passing for 76 yards. Both of Keefner’s scores were in the fourth quarter, 12- and 6-yard rushes.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.