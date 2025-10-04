Peace throws for 268 yards, Oakmon scores 3 TDs in East Texas A&M’s 40-10 win over Northwestern St.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ron Peace threw for 268 yards on 14-of-19 passing and EJ Oakmon ran for three scores…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ron Peace threw for 268 yards on 14-of-19 passing and EJ Oakmon ran for three scores to lead East Texas A&M to a 40-10 rout of Northwestern State on Saturday night.

The Lions opened their Southland Conference schedule with a win after losing four in a row to start their first campaign as a full Division I member.

Oakmon scored his first touchdown on East Texas A&M’s first drive, a nine-play, 77-yard effort. He added another touchdown before the end of the first half, but Northwestern State kicked a field goal as time expired to trim the Lion’s lead to 17-3.

East Texas A&M responded with three straight touchdown drives coming out of halftime: a 24-yard rush from KJ Shankle, a 46-yard reception by Christian Jourdain, and Oakmon’s third rushing score of the night.

Shankle led all players with 93 yards rushing on 11 attempts, and Devin Matthews had 109 yards receiving on four catches.

Northwestern State (1-4, 0-1) has lost four straight games, including two losses to FBS programs Minnesota and Cincinnati.

The Demons lead the series 18-12-2.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.