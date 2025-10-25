Payton with 4 TDs, leads undefeated North Dakota St. past previously unbeaten South Dakota St. 38-7

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Cole Payton accounted for 380 yards and four touchdown runs to lead undefeated North Dakota State…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Cole Payton accounted for 380 yards and four touchdown runs to lead undefeated North Dakota State to a 38-7 victory over previously-unbeaten South Dakota State on Saturday night for its second straight Dakota Marker trophy.

The FCS defending national champion and top-ranked Bison (8-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) snapped a two-game skid at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium for its first win there since 2019. The Bison have also won three straight against second-ranked South Dakota State (7-1, 3-1), including a 28-21 win at home in last season’s NCAA semifinal matchup.

It was just the 10th matchup of No. 1 vs. 2 in FCS history, but only the fourth time it has happened in the regular season.

Payton scored twice from short yardage and had a 57-yard TD run as the Bison built a 31-7 halftime lead. The Bison scored on five of six possessions and had 345 yards of offense in the first half. They finished with 500 yards overall and held South Dakota State to just 166.

Payton’s 47-yard touchdown run made it 38-7 early in the fourth quarter. He was 18-of-23 passing for 243 yards with an interception and ran 17 times for 137 yards.

Luke Marble threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Lofton O’Groske in the second quarter for the Jackrabbits.

North Dakota State leads the overall series 66-47-5, including an 12-10 advantage in Dakota Marker games.

