Payton, Kpeenu lead dominant ground game in North Dakota State’s 33-16 win over Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Cole Payton and Barika Kpeenu both scored touchdowns and led a 213-yard rushing performance by North Dakota State in a 33-16 statement win over fellow high-ranked Missouri Valley Football Conference foe Illinois State on Saturday.

North Dakota State (5-0, 1-0 in MVFC) entered No. 1 in the FCS coaches poll. Illinois State (3-2, 0-1 in MVFC) came in as No. 6.

Illinois State opened the scoring by forcing a safety after downing a punt at the 1-yard line. Linebacker Tye Niekamp was unabated to Barika Kpeenu for the two points.

The Bison turned a Redbirds fumble into a touchdown, with Payton scrambling for a 13-yard score and a 7-2 lead. Payton was 12-of-14 passing for 194 yards with 79 rushing yards.

Despite a blocked 45-yard field goal attempt from Eli Ozick, North Dakota State took a 15-9 lead into the half after a 42-yard touchdown rush from Kpeenu. He rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

Ozick added a field goal early in the third, before a 23-yard passing touchdown from Payton to Bryce Lance, and a 5-yard rush from DJ Scott.

The North Dakota State defense entered the game allowing 7.5 points per game, the second-lowest mark in FCS football.

Illinois State’s Tommy Rittenhouse was 20 of 35 for 191 yards with a late interception and a touchdown to Daniel Sobkowicz.

