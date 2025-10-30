Pavia and No. 9 Vanderbilt take on No. 20 Texas with eyes on SEC title and CFP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As the football season pushes into November, No. 9 Vanderbilt continues its march through what could…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As the football season pushes into November, No. 9 Vanderbilt continues its march through what could be a special one for the Commodores.

A shot at both the Southeastern Conference championship and a College Football Playoff berth are still easily within sight. Such things are new in Nashville, but quarterback Diego Pavia and this group of Commodores have changed the goals and the very idea of what’s possible.

Beat No. 20 Texas (6-2, 3-1) on Saturday and Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1) will continue its climb toward the highest AP ranking in school history — No. 7 during the 1937 season.

“We’ve played to a level that’s put us in a position to play in some really exciting games,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “And obviously this one is incredibly meaningful for so many reasons. … and it gives us a chance to keep aiming towards our long-term goals.”

Pavia has emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender and leads the second-highest scoring offense in the SEC. He will face one of the best defenses in the country.

“The quarterback is the tip of the spear,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of Pavia. “He makes plays at critical moments when they need to have it. All the praise he’s getting is well deserved.”

Texas began the season with its own playoff and championship expectations. The Longhorns were the preseason No. 1 with quarterback Arch Manning the betting favorite for the Heisman. But Texas was unranked after a ragged 3-2 start. The national title talk disappeared.

A three-game win streak, including two in overtime, has rescued hopes for the season.

“We have four games left,” Sarkisian said. “If we can handle our business, we have as good of an opportunity as anybody to play in the SEC championship game and be part of the College Football Playoff.

Manning spent the week in concussion protocol after being injured in the overtime period in last week’s victory over Mississippi State.

Sarkisian said Thursday that Manning was “making good progress,” but his status for the game remained uncertain.

Caldwell gets the call if Manning is out

Matthew Caldwell is the top backup quarterback for Texas. A transfer from Troy, he was the hero last week against Mississippi State when he came on for Manning in overtime and threw the game-winning touchdown pass.

Return to sender

The breakout player of October for Texas was punt returner Ryan Niblett, who has dabbled at wide receiver, running back and even a brief stint in the spring at defensive back. He’s been electric as a punt returner over the last three games with a 38-yard average and second-half touchdowns of 75 yards against Oklahoma and 79 yards against Mississippi State. Niblett was a track standout in high school where he ran the 100 meters in 10.41 seconds.

“The punt returner is dynamic,” Lea said. “We got to really have some answers for that.”

Pass protection

Well before he suffered the concussion, Manning had been taking a beating behind a rebuilt offensive line that has struggled in pass protection. Texas has allowed 18 sacks and Manning has often been on the run to avoid more. Vanderbilt ranks fourth nationally in most tackles for loss.

Irresistible force vs. immovable object

The Commodores average 6.2 yards per rush, third best in the nation. Pavia leads the way. He’s their leading rusher, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Texas allows just 2.41 yards per carry. Tracking Pavia will be linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and edge rusher Colin Simmons. They are preseason All-Americans who have combined for 9.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker in Nashville contributed.

