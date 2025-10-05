Pat Narduzzi turned to Mason Heintschel with Pitt’s season on the line. The freshman QB delivered

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett crossed Pat Narduzzi’s mind last week when the longtime Pittsburgh football coach decided to make…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett crossed Pat Narduzzi’s mind last week when the longtime Pittsburgh football coach decided to make a quarterback switch and give control of his offense to true freshman Mason Heintschel.

In a 48-7 home rout of Boston College on Saturday, Heintschel became the first true freshman quarterback at Pitt to win his first career start since Pickett did in an upset of Miami in 2017.

“Last time we went with a starting freshman quarterback was the last game of the season when we beat No. 2 Miami, and it was Kenny Pickett,” Narduzzi said. “We think (Heintschel) has that kind of ability. One game doesn’t define you. He’s got a lot of work to do. But it’s stacking those wins and stacking the execution.”

Pickett went on to have a decorated career with the Panthers that included winning the ACC Player of the Year in 2021 and finishing third in the Heisman Trophy race while leading Pitt to its first ACC title.

Heintschel is a long way from leaving that kind of legacy, but he hardly shrank from the moment after being named a surprise starter over Eli Holstein and Cole Gonzales, who were above him on the depth chart until kickoff against BC.

Holstein started the season strong with four touchdown passes in each of Pitt’s first two games but was pulled in favor of Gonzales late in last week’s loss to Louisville.

While Narduzzi said in the run-up to Boston College that Holstein was still the starter, when the Panthers ran onto the field against the Eagles, it was Heintschel, an 18-year-old from Oregon, Ohio, who helped Pitt end a seven-game losing streak against Power Four opponents.

“The biggest thing is we didn’t turn the ball over,” Narduzzi said. “When you don’t turn the ball over, you’ve got a chance to win football games.”

Heintschel entered the game with four collegiate attempts. He looked plenty comfortable while completing 30 of 41 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns.

Pitt raced to a 31-0 halftime lead and piled on 503 yards of total offense, all without All-American running back Desmond Reid, who missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Heintschel effectively guided Pitt to scores on all but two possessions, including five of six first-half drives.

“I think it’s a testament to the offense and this team,” Heintschel said. “We have some great players around me, and it makes my job a heck of a lot easier, just being able to have faith and trust that they’re going to help me out.”

Six different players scored touchdowns and wide receiver Kenny Johnson caught a career-high nine passes for 15 yards and a score.

“I don’t think Mason tried to go out there and be Superman,” Johnson said. “I just think he went out there, trusted us and played a good, confident game.”

Heintschel’s confidence and detail-oriented preparation immediately stood out to Johnson and Narduzzi. Heintschel led his team to victory in the spring game and he has built on the momentum throughout training camp and the first month of the season.

“Week by week, you saw improvement with limited reps,” Narduzzi said. “He gets the ball out of his hand and knows where to go with it. He prepared his tail off.”

That was evident on Pitt’s first possession as Heintschel methodically used 5:30 to complete an 11-play, 76-yard series with a touchdown.

Heintschel helped Pitt break it open with three second-quarter touchdowns. All three drives lasted less than four minutes and the last two scores came in the final two minutes of the half.

“I’m just trying to be as efficient as possible with this offense,” Heintschel said. “We have a lot of work to do, but this is a step in the right direction.”

While Narduzzi stressed afterward that he “loves” Holstein, Heintschel will almost certainly be the starter when the Panthers (3-2, 1-1 ACC) head south to face Florida State (3-2, 0-2).

