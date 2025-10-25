Parson accounts for 6 TDs in Austin Peay’s 56-28 win over North Alabama

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson passed to Shemar Kirk for three touchdowns and ran for three more scores as…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson passed to Shemar Kirk for three touchdowns and ran for three more scores as Austin Peay defeated North Alabama 56-28 on Saturday night.

Parson threw two touchdown passes, including 79-yarder to Kirk, and ran for a 10-yard score in leading the Governors (5-3, 3-2 United Athletic Conference), ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll, to a 28-7 halftime lead.

Parson connected on a 47-yard score to Kirk for a 42-21 lead at the end of the third quarter before adding 37- and 6-yard rushing TDs.

Parson was 17-of-24 passing for 311 yards and added 53 on the ground. Kirk collected his 132 yards receiving on just three catches. Javious Bond had a 60-yard TD run and finished with 96 on eight carries. Montreze Smith Jr. made two interceptions.

Destin Wade was 26-of-49 passing for 330 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (2-6, 1-3) but was intercepted three times. He added 60 yards and a TD rushing. Noah Gregg had 106 yards on five catches.

