O’Shawn Ross, Luca Stanzani back Long Island’s stellar defensive effort in win over Robert Morris

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — O’Shawn Ross Jr. ran for 110 yards with a touchdown, Luca Stanzani added a touchdown pass, and Long Island defeated Robert Morris 17-7 on Saturday.

Long Island (2-5, 1-2 NEC) led 14-0 at halftime after scoring twice in the second quarter. Ross scored on a 6-yard run early in the second and Stanzani hit Jaiden Dozier with a short TD pass 1 1/2 minutes before halftime.

Robert Morris scored on a 66-yard touchdown pass from Zach Tanner to Ethan Shine early in the fourth quarter, then Will Johnson’s 42-yard field goal wrapped it up for the Sharks late in the period.

Stanzani was 15 of 26 passing for 103 yards. Ross was his top target with six catches for 26 yards.

LIU held Robert Morris (1-6, 0-2) to 224 yards and only seven first downs. Tanner had 177 yards passing and Shine led the Colonials in rushing yardage (24) and receiving yardage (119).

Although this was not the Sharks’ official homecoming game, they played at home for the first time in 35 days.

It was LIU’s first win over Robert Morris, which now leads the series 4-1.

