Oregon quarterback leaves game against Wisconsin after hit to the face

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon quarterback Dante Moore took a hit to the face on a tackle and left the Ducks’ 21-7 victory over Wisconsin late in the third quarter Saturday.

Blood was seen on Moore’s nose as he was treated on the field. Later he emerged from the medical tent with his helmet on and remained on the sideline.

Backup Brock Thomas threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Gernorris Wilson early in the fourth that put No. 6 Oregon up 21-0.

Moore was 9 of 15 for 86 yards. This season, he has thrown for 1,772 and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions.

