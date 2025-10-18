Olson’s rushing TD in OT leads Central Connecticut State over Wagner 24-17

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Brady Olson rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in overtime and Central Connecticut State beat Wagner…

NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Brady Olson rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in overtime and Central Connecticut State beat Wagner 24-17 on Saturday night.

Elijah Howard rushed to the 11-yard line to start the extra period, setting up Olson’s game-winning run. Wagner’s Jordan Barton threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6 to end it.

Olson completed 25 of 45 passes for 251 yards and threw two interceptions. He added 35 yards rushing for Central Connecticut State (5-3, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Howard ran for 69 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.

Barton finished with 198 yards on 20-of-36 passing with a touchdown and an interception for Wagner (1-6, 0-3 Northeast Conference), which has lost six of their last seven games.

The Blue Devils have won 100 NEC games, the most of any league member since the conference started in 1996.

