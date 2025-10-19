Old Dominion squares off against Appalachian State in Sun Belt play

Appalachian State (4-3) at Old Dominion (4-3), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Old…

Appalachian State (4-3) at Old Dominion (4-3), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 459.6 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 244.6 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 215 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 33.1 points per game (43rd)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 377.1 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 182.9 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 194.3 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (84th)

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 420.3 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 277.9 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 142.4 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 27.9 points per game (76th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 359.9 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 254.9 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 105 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (98th)

Old Dominion ranks 116th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Appalachian State ranks 120th in the FBS averaging 69.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Old Dominion’s 50th-ranked 50.6 per-game average.

Old Dominion is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Appalachian State’s red zone defense ranks 11th at 72%.

Old Dominion is 134th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:27, compared to Appalachian State’s 71st-ranked average of 29:52.

Team leaders

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 1,690 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 490 yards on 71 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Tre’ Brown III, 511 yards on 22 catches, 4 TDs

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 943 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 705 yards on 129 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dalton Stroman, 392 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Old Dominion lost 63-27 to James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 18. Joseph threw for 209 yards on 13-of-21 attempts (61.9%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Devin Roche had 34 rushing yards on seven carries, adding one reception for five yards. Brown had four receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Appalachian State fell to Coastal Carolina 45-37 on Saturday, Oct. 18. JJ Kohl threw for 278 yards on 27-of-41 attempts (65.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 29 yards. Jaquari Lewis carried the ball 15 times for 43 yards, adding five receptions for 41 yards. Davion Dozier had four receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Old Dominion plays at Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 1. Appalachian State hosts Georgia Southern on Nov. 6.

