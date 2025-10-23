Oklahoma’s top-ranked defense faces Ole Miss’ high-powered offense in SEC showdown

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma defensive guru Brent Venables and Ole Miss offensive whiz Lane Kiffin will match wits on…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma defensive guru Brent Venables and Ole Miss offensive whiz Lane Kiffin will match wits on Saturday in a key Southeastern Conference matchup.

Venables, Oklahoma’s head coach, made his name as a defensive coordinator at Oklahoma and Clemson, helping both win national titles. He has returned to calling defensive plays this season, with outstanding results. Oklahoma leads the nation in total defense, sacks, tackles for loss and opponent yards per play. The Sooners are second in points allowed, surrendering just 9.4 per contest.

Kiffin, Ole Miss’ head coach, said it’s not just talent that concerns him as his eighth-ranked Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) visit No. 13 Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1).

“They’ve done an amazing job, and he (Venables) just somehow gets the information to the guys and they do a great job of playing plays,” Kiffin said. “They do things that are very abnormal. When they see plays that they think are coming, they go take them away or pick them off. It’s phenomenal prep, a film study of signals.”

Venables said his staff prepares diligently, and understanding the other team’s plays and tendencies is a part of that.

“We’ve got an excellent staff,” he said. “This is the best defensive staff that I’ve been on since I’ve been coaching. And I’ve been on a couple of really amazing staffs.”

Kiffin calls the offensive plays for Ole Miss. The Rebels average 37.4 points per game and are eighth nationally with 491.9 yards per contest. The Rebels took a 35-26 lead into the fourth quarter in a loss to Georgia last week.

Venables said he is impressed with Kiffin’s track record.

“I think you have to constantly evolve, and I think that goes with watching what the best in the country do on a weekly basis or a yearly basis,” Venables said. “And so absolutely, I’ve sat there and I’ve studied stuff coach Kiffin has done. He does a great job.”

QB matchup

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer had strong starts this season.

Chambliss, a transfer from Division II Ferris State, wasn’t the starter heading into the season, but an injury to Austin Simmons gave him an opportunity. He has taken full advantage, becoming the first Ole Miss quarterback since Eli Manning in 2001 to pass for at least 250 yards in each of his first five starts.

Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, has passed for 1,567 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 209 yards and five scores in six games.

Strength vs. strength

Oklahoma leads the nation with 4.0 sacks per game. Defensive end R Mason Thomas leads the team with 5.5 and defensive end Taylor Wein has 3.5. Ole Miss has allowed just 1.0 sacks per game, 15th-best nationally.

Oklahoma has had success against mobile quarterbacks this season. The Sooners sacked Auburn’s Jackson Arnold nine times and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers six times.

Freshman phenom

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock leads the Sooners with 391 yards rushing and 4.5 yards per carry. He has emerged from a crowded running back room as the main back, and he has largely kept highly touted transfer Jaydn Ott on the bench.

Blaylock ran for 101 yards in last week’s 26-7 win over South Carolina. He helped the Sooners rack up 171 yards on the ground. He could be set up for another big game: Ole Miss allows 166.7 yards rushing.

Tight ends

Ole Miss’ Dae’Quan Wright is third nationally among tight ends with 393 yards and leads the SEC with 20.7 yards per catch. Oklahoma’s Jaren Kanak, who switched from linebacker in the spring, has 364 yards receiving, fourth in the nation at the position.

Lacy’s legs

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has 618 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing already this season, providing balance for the Rebels’ offense that ranks eighth nationally in passing yards per game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.