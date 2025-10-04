Oklahoma WR Keontez Lewis leaves game after headfirst collision with brick barrier

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Keontez Lewis left Saturday’s game against Kent State in the first quarter after hitting…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Keontez Lewis left Saturday’s game against Kent State in the first quarter after hitting his head on a brick barrier following an attempt at a catch.

A pass by Michael Hawkins Jr. was a bit overthrown in the back of the end zone, and Lewis’ momentum took him headfirst into an unpadded section of the wall behind the field. Lewis lay motionless on the grass for several seconds before being attended to. After about 10 minutes, he was strapped onto a stretcher. The players ran over to comfort him and were on both sides of a path the cart drove through.

“That was just a heartfelt thing,” defensive end R Mason Thomas said. “That’s my teammate, my brother, and he’s in pain. I hope he’s OK. We’ve got to definitely send some messages out to him, being in the hospital. Hope he’s doing all right.”

OU Sports Medicine said during the game that Lewis was sent offsite for additional testing, and the outlook for him is “promising.” Lewis has 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“What a scary thing for him,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the game. “Hopefully, he’ll be OK long term here.”

The brick barrier surrounds nearly all of Owen Field and is relatively close to the action. Very little of it is padded, but Venables said changes could be coming.

“We’re evaluating all options when it comes to the safety of our players,” he said.

The game was scoreless with 10:37 remaining in the first quarter when the injury occurred. It was just Oklahoma’s second offensive play.

Two plays later, Isaiah Sategna made the first of his two touchdown receptions. He got the Sooners on the board with a 30-yard grab that gave the shocked fanbase something to cheer about.

“Just seeing that, I mean, it really hurt,” Sategna said of the injury. “But I’m glad I got to bounce back and get an opportunity to go make a touchdown for him.”

