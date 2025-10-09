Oklahoma QB John Mateer upgraded to probable for Saturday’s game against Texas

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer’s status has been upgraded to probable for the Sooners’ game Saturday against Texas. Mateer injured his…

Mateer injured his right hand during a 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20. The change from questionable was listed Thursday on the Southeastern Conference availability report.

Mateer led the sixth-ranked Sooners (5-0, 1-0) to wins over Michigan and Auburn — both Top 25 teams when the games were played. The transfer from Washington State has passed for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 190 yards and five scores in four games.

Mateer played three quarters against Auburn with the injury to his throwing hand and still scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter while hurt. He had surgery during Oklahoma’s off week, then missed last week’s game against Kent State. Michael Hawkins Jr. stepped in and threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the Sooners’ 44-0 win.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Tuesday that Mateer hadn’t practiced against the Sooners’ first-string defense since the injury. Venables was tight-lipped about Mateer’s progress and said he would depend on doctors to make a decision about his quarterback’s status.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said all along that the Longhorns (3-2, 0-1) were preparing for Mateer.

“We’ll plan for Mateer,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said early in the week. “You have to. He’s a dynamic player. He’s the heartbeat of that offense for sure. Everything goes through him.”

