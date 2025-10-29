Ohio and Miami (OH) meet in MAC action

Miami (OH) (5-3) at Ohio (5-3), Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Ohio Offense…

Miami (OH) (5-3) at Ohio (5-3), Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Ohio Offense

Overall: 434.8 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 225.6 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 209.1 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (63rd)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 384.0 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 230.1 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 153.9 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (75th)

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 366.5 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 199.9 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 166.6 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (80th)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 326.6 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 203.1 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 123.5 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (42nd)

Miami (OH) is 96th in third down percentage, converting 36.8% of the time. Ohio ranks 28th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.0%.

Miami (OH) is 105th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.6% of trips. Ohio’s red zone defense ranks 39th at 80.8%.

Ohio ranks 17th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:22.

Team leaders

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 1,786 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 67.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Sieh Bangura, 728 yards on 139 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 805 yards on 57 catches, 6 TDs

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 1,257 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Brunson, 395 yards on 87 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 612 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Ohio won 28-21 over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25. Navarro passed for 315 yards on 23-of-28 attempts (82.1%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 63 yards. Bangura had 100 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 12 yards. Hendricks had 10 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) beat Western Michigan 26-17 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Finn threw for 260 yards on 18-of-30 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brunson carried the ball 13 times for 90 yards. Perry recorded 98 yards on four catches.

Next game

Ohio plays at Western Michigan on Nov. 11. Miami (OH) hosts Toledo on Nov. 12.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.