O’Brien throws for 2 TDs, runs for 2 more in Penn’s 36-24 win over Dartmouth in Ivy opener for both

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Liam O’Brien threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in leading Pennsylvania to a 36-24 win over Dartmouth in an Ivy League opener for both teams on Saturday.

O’Brien finished with 147 yards on 16-of-21 passing with an interception and 99 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Quakers (2-1, 1-0).

The game was tied at 17 after O’Brien’s 9-yard TD throw to Bisi Owens in the final minute of the first half. A high punt snap turned into a safety early in the third quarter followed by O’Brien’s 12-yard TD toss to Cadin Olsen for a 26-17 lead.

Grayson Saunier was 16-of-20 passing for 142 yards and two interceptions for the Big Green (2-0, 0-1). He scored twice on the ground and finished with 50 yards rushing. D.J. Crowther rushed for 86 yards on 17 carries and a score.

Dartmouth had three turnovers. The Big Green have been Ivy co-champions the last two years.

