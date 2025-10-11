Nwachi’s 2 takeaways, Marshall’s 148 yards push Maine 20-13 past Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vincent Nwachi secured two takeaways and Rashawn Marshall rushed for 148 yards to lead Maine…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vincent Nwachi secured two takeaways and Rashawn Marshall rushed for 148 yards to lead Maine to a 20-13 win over Merrimack on Saturday afternoon.

Nwachi secured a fumble from Merrimack quarterback Aveon Smith with 6:49 remaining in the fourth quarter to set up the winning score.

It came after Pioneers punter Mike Ryan ran for 25 yards on a fake punt from his own 24-yard on fourth-and-15. Smith lost a fumble on the next play.

Marshall rushed four times for 35 yards, and Black Bears quarterback Carter Peevy punched in a 1-yard rushing score for a 20-13 lead.

After Maine (3-4) downed the ball at the Merrimack (3-4) 1-yard line with 1:46 remaining, Smith threw his second interception of the day, ending the Warriors’ comeback hopes.

Smith was intercepted by Nwachi at the 8:42 mark. Three plays later, Peevy threw an interception to Kamden Wyatt to set up a 46-yard field goal from Thai Carlton.

Maine kicker Samuel Tremblay kicked a 45-yard field goal with 33 seconds left in the half to give the Black Bears the lead.

