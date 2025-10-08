Northwestern visits Penn State in Big Ten matchup

Northwestern (3-2) at Penn State (3-2), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Penn State…

Northwestern (3-2) at Penn State (3-2), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Penn State by 21.5. Against the spread: Penn State 0-5, Northwestern 3-2.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Penn State Offense

Overall: 389 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 213.6 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 175.4 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 38.6 points per game (20th)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 306.2 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 156.8 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 149.4 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (30th)

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 381 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 185 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 196 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (95th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 311.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 165 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 146.8 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 17 points per game (26th)

Penn State is 83rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40% of the time. Northwestern ranks 30th on offense, converting on 47.8% of third downs.

Northwestern ranks 126th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Penn State’s 25th-ranked +4 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Penn State is 3rd in the FBS averaging 26.6 penalty yards per game, and Northwestern ranks 11th with a 33.8-yard average.

Northwestern is 104th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. Penn State’s red zone offense ranks 41st, scoring on 91.3% of red zone opportunities.

Penn State is 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:54, compared to Northwestern’s 14th-ranked average of 32:59.

Team leaders

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 963 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 377 yards on 54 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Kyron Ware-Hudson, 208 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 918 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 344 yards on 76 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 375 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Penn State fell 42-37 to UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 4. Allar led Penn State with 200 yards on 19-of-26 passing (73.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 78 yards. Allen carried the ball eight times for 50 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for eight yards. Ware-Hudson put up 52 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Northwestern beat Louisiana-Monroe 42-7 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Stone threw for 262 yards on 20-of-31 attempts (64.5%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 49 yards. Dashun Reeder had 79 rushing yards on 11 carries. Hayden Eligon II put up 80 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Penn State plays at Iowa on Oct. 18. Northwestern hosts Purdue on Oct. 18.

