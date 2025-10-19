Northern Illinois hosts Ball State in MAC play

Ball State (3-4) at Northern Illinois (1-6), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Northern…

Ball State (3-4) at Northern Illinois (1-6), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 261 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 108.6 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 152.4 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 12.3 points per game (135th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 353.7 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 172.3 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 181.4 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (69th)

Ball State Offense

Overall: 272.4 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 128.9 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 143.6 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (127th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 421.9 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 253.1 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 168.7 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 31 points per game (116th)

Both teams struggle on third down. Northern Illinois is 130th in the FBS, converting 29.8% of the time. Ball State ranks 127th, converting on 31.6% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Northern Illinois ranks 19th in the FBS averaging 39.3 penalty yards per game, and Ball State ranks 13th with a 37-yard average.

Team leaders

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 537 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Telly Johnson Jr., 459 yards on 78 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 396 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 846 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Qua Ashley, 476 yards on 90 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Qian Magwood, 217 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Northern Illinois lost 48-21 to Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 18. Holst led Northern Illinois with 161 yards on 21-of-29 passing (72.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 48 yards. Johnson carried the ball 11 times for 64 yards, adding one reception for nine yards. Rogers had seven receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Ball State defeated Akron 42-28 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Kelly led Ball State with 121 yards on 10-of-19 passing (52.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 19 times for 58 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Ashley carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for one yard. Koby Gross recorded 81 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Northern Illinois plays at Toledo on Nov. 5. Ball State hosts Kent State on Nov. 5.

