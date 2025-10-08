Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan meet in MAC action

Northern Illinois (1-4) at Eastern Michigan (1-5), Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Northern…

Northern Illinois (1-4) at Eastern Michigan (1-5), Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Northern Illinois by 1. Against the spread: Northern Illinois 1-4, Eastern Michigan 3-3.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 244.8 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 101 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 143.8 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 11 points per game (135th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 328.4 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 170.8 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 157.6 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (50th)

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 377.5 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 222.7 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 154.8 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (89th)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 475 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 223.5 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 251.5 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (128th)

Northern Illinois ranks 133rd in third down percentage, converting 28% of the time.

Northern Illinois is 73rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 85% of trips. Eastern Michigan’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 376 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Chavon Wright, 264 yards on 68 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 264 yards on 25 catches, 1 TD

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 1,336 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 533 yards on 82 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Terry Lockett Jr., 263 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Northern Illinois fell to Miami (OH) 25-14 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Brady Davidson led Northern Illinois with 106 yards on 13-of-28 passing (46.4%) for one touchdown and one interception. Lazaro Rogers had 98 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown. DeAree Rogers had four receptions for 40 yards.

Eastern Michigan lost 31-30 to Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kim led Eastern Michigan with 168 yards on 19-of-31 passing (61.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. McMillan carried the ball 20 times for 117 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown. Nick Devereaux recorded 62 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Northern Illinois plays at Ohio on Oct. 18. Eastern Michigan plays at Miami (OH) on Oct. 18.

