North Texas and UTSA meet in AAC play

UTSA (3-3) at North Texas (5-1), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

North Texas Offense

Overall: 434.7 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 268.2 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 166.5 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 43.3 points per game (6th)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 360.2 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 158.8 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 201.3 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (93rd)

UTSA Offense

Overall: 394.2 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 213.3 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 180.8 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 34.5 points per game (39th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 365.8 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 235.8 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 130.0 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (87th)

North Texas ranks 128th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 46.7% of third downs.

North Texas ranks 5th in the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

UTSA ranks 93rd in the FBS averaging 61.3 penalty yards per game, compared to North Texas’ 35th-ranked 45.3 per-game average.

UTSA ranks 124th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.4% of trips. North Texas’ red zone offense ranks 22nd, scoring on 94.3% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

North Texas

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 1,573 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Hawkins, 356 yards on 57 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Miles Coleman, 320 yards on 30 catches, 1 TD

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 1,221 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 730 yards on 92 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 341 yards on 31 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

North Texas fell to South Florida 63-36 on Friday, Oct. 10. Mestemaker passed for 326 yards on 30-of-48 attempts (62.5%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 0 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hawkins had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Coleman recorded 101 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

UTSA won 61-13 over Rice on Saturday, Oct. 11. McCown led UTSA with 236 yards on 15-of-21 passing (71.4%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Will Henderson III had 115 rushing yards on five carries and two touchdowns. AJ Wilson recorded 77 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

North Texas plays at Charlotte on Oct. 24. UTSA hosts Tulane on Oct. 30.

