North Carolina takes on No. 18 Virginia in ACC play

No. 18 Virginia (6-1) at North Carolina (2-4), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 268.5 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 163.3 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 105.2 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (124th)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 360 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 240.8 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 119.2 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (74th)

Virginia Offense

Overall: 462.3 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 258.4 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 203.9 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (9th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 353.9 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 231.9 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 122 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (60th)

Virginia ranks 9th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 51.4% of the time. North Carolina ranks 124th on offense, converting on 32.4% of third downs.

North Carolina is 91st in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Virginia’s 27th-ranked +4 margin.

Virginia is 62nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 86.1% of trips. North Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 6th at 69.6%.

North Carolina is 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:25, compared to Virginia’s 23rd-ranked average of 31:58.

Team leaders

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 597 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 276 yards on 42 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 253 yards on 22 catches, 2 TDs

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 1,607 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.7 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 512 yards on 108 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 405 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

North Carolina was defeated by California 21-18 on Friday, Oct. 17. Lopez led North Carolina with 167 yards on 19-of-35 passing (54.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Benjamin Hall carried the ball 14 times for 68 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for zero yards. Kobe Paysour put up 101 yards on six catches.

Virginia won 22-20 over Washington State on Saturday, Oct. 18. Morris led Virginia with 179 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Taylor carried the ball 17 times for 47 yards, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Jahmal Edrine had five receptions for 102 yards.

Next game

North Carolina plays at Syracuse on Oct. 31. Virginia plays at California on Nov. 1.

