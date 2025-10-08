No. 9 Texas Tech meets Kansas in Big 12 play

Kansas (4-2) at No. 9 Texas Tech (5-0), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Kansas (4-2) at No. 9 Texas Tech (5-0), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas Tech by 13.5. Against the spread: Texas Tech 5-0, Kansas 3-3.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 568.8 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 363.8 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 205 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 48.6 points per game (2nd)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 244.6 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 179 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 65.6 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 11.2 points per game (4th)

Kansas Offense

Overall: 430.2 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 261.8 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 168.3 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (39th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 375.8 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 218.2 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 157.7 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (44th)

Kansas is 127th in third down percentage, converting 30.8% of the time. Texas Tech ranks 9th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 25.4%.

Texas Tech is 10th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Texas Tech ranks 127th in the FBS averaging 76.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas’ 27th-ranked 40.7 per-game average.

Kansas is 118th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.1% of trips. Texas Tech’s red zone offense ranks 49th, scoring on 90.3% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 1,410 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 330 yards on 70 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Coy Eakin, 341 yards on 24 catches, 3 TDs

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 1,497 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Leshon Williams, 308 yards on 50 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 488 yards on 28 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech beat Houston 35-11 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Morton passed for 345 yards on 28-of-40 attempts (70.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. J’Koby Williams carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for six yards. Caleb Douglas put up 114 yards on seven catches.

Kansas beat UCF 27-20 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Daniels led Kansas with 235 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards. Leshon Williams had 58 rushing yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Cam Pickett had five receptions for 64 yards.

Next game

Texas Tech plays at No. 21 Arizona State on Oct. 18. Kansas hosts Kansas State on Oct. 25.

