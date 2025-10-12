No. 9 Georgia hosts No. 5 Ole Miss

No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0) at No. 9 Georgia (5-1), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds…

No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0) at No. 9 Georgia (5-1), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia by 10.5. Against the spread: Georgia 2-4, Ole Miss 4-2.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 414.0 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 228.5 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 185.5 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (50th)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 307.2 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 215.5 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 91.7 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (19th)

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 515.3 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 311.0 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 204.3 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 37.8 points per game (20th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 337.7 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 180.0 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 157.7 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 19.2 points per game (34th)

Georgia is 84th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.2% of the time. Ole Miss ranks 17th on offense, converting on 51.3% of third downs.

Ole Miss ranks 125th in the FBS averaging 73.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia’s 32nd-ranked 44.0 per-game average.

Ole Miss is 58th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 88.2% of trips. Georgia’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 66.7%.

Ole Miss is 104th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:24, compared to Georgia’s 19th-ranked average of 32:23.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 1,259 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Chauncey Bowens, 315 yards on 60 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Colbie Young, 295 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

Ole Miss

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 1,286 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 587 yards on 126 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 361 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Georgia defeated Auburn 20-10 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Stockton led Georgia with 212 yards on 23-of-36 passing (63.9%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 26 yards and one rushing touchdown. Nate Frazier carried the ball 10 times for 24 yards, adding two receptions for 17 yards. Zachariah Branch had nine receptions for 57 yards.

Ole Miss defeated Washington State 24-21 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Chambliss led Ole Miss with 253 yards on 20-of-29 passing (69.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Lacy had 142 rushing yards on 24 carries, adding two receptions for 19 yards. Dae’Quan Wright recorded 80 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Georgia plays Florida on Nov. 1. Ole Miss plays at No. 14 Oklahoma on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.