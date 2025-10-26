No. 8 Ole Miss hosts South Carolina in SEC play

South Carolina (3-5) at No. 8 Ole Miss (7-1), Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key…

South Carolina (3-5) at No. 8 Ole Miss (7-1), Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 484.3 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 305.5 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 178.8 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (19th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 361.9 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 199 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 162.9 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (54th)

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 302.1 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 195 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 107.1 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (116th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 335.1 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 194.5 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 140.6 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 21.1 points per game (39th)

South Carolina is 121st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.2% of the time. Ole Miss ranks 16th on offense, converting on 50% of third downs.

Ole Miss is 98th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to South Carolina’s 36th-ranked +4 margin.

Ole Miss is 118th in the FBS with 66.6 penalty yards per game.

South Carolina ranks 115th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.5% of trips.

South Carolina is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:43.

Team leaders

Ole Miss

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 1,864 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT, 61.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 696 yards on 165 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 464 yards on 26 catches, 2 TDs

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 1,356 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 298 yards on 69 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Vandrevius Jacobs, 343 yards on 21 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Ole Miss beat Oklahoma 34-26 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Chambliss threw for 315 yards on 24-of-44 attempts (54.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards. Lacy carried the ball 27 times for 78 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 17 yards. Winston Watkins recorded 111 yards on four catches.

South Carolina lost 29-22 to Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 25. Sellers passed for 222 yards on 18-of-32 attempts (56.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 67 yards and one rushing touchdown. Matthew Fuller had 19 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Nyck Harbor put up 54 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Next game

Ole Miss hosts The Citadel on Nov. 8. South Carolina plays at No. 3 Texas A&M on Nov. 15.

