No. 8 Georgia Tech and NC State meet in ACC play

No. 8 Georgia Tech (8-0) at NC State (4-4), Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia Tech by 6.5. Against the spread: Georgia Tech 6-2, NC State 3-5.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 472.5 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 242.8 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 229.8 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 36.0 points per game (25th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 371.5 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 216.3 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 155.3 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (34th)

NC State Offense

Overall: 420.5 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 270.0 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 150.5 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (56th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 408.0 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 278.0 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 130.0 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (105th)

NC State is 114th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.8% of the time. Georgia Tech ranks 16th on offense, converting on 50.0% of third downs.

NC State is 114th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Georgia Tech is 14th in FBS, scoring on 93.9% of red zone trips. NC State’s red zone offense ranks 20th at 92.0%.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 1,480 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 72.3 completion percentage

Rushing: King, 651 yards on 113 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Eric Rivers, 313 yards on 29 catches, 1 TD

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 2,071 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs, 70.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 825 yards on 120 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 468 yards on 26 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Georgia Tech won 41-16 over Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 25. King led Georgia Tech with 304 yards on 25-of-31 passing (80.6%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 91 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Malachi Hosley carried the ball eight times for 81 yards. Jordan Allen put up 67 yards on six catches.

NC State fell 53-34 to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 25. Bailey threw for 225 yards on 24-of-40 attempts (60.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 39 yards. Smothers carried the ball eight times for 86 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 25 yards. Justin Joly had six receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Georgia Tech plays at Boston College on Nov. 15. NC State plays at No. 10 Miami (FL) on Nov. 15.

