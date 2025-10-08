No. 8 Alabama visits No. 14 Missouri

No. 8 Alabama (4-1) at No. 14 Missouri (5-0), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 8 Alabama (4-1) at No. 14 Missouri (5-0), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Alabama by 3. Against the spread: Alabama 4-1, Missouri 3-2.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 452.2 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 325.4 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 126.8 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 36.4 points per game (30th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 285.8 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 130.4 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 155.4 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 16 points per game (21st)

Missouri Offense

Overall: 547.6 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 255.6 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 292 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 45.2 points per game (7th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 198.2 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 141.4 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 56.8 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 14.6 points per game (16th)

Missouri is 3rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 61.6% of the time. Alabama ranks 18th on offense, converting on 52.1% of third downs.

Missouri is 68th in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Alabama’s 2nd-ranked +8 margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Alabama is 14th in FBS, scoring on 95.8% of red zone trips. Missouri’s red zone offense ranks 12th at 96.3%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Alabama is 11th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:07, while Missouri’s top-ranked average is 37:29.

Team leaders

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 1,478 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT, 70.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Miller, 182 yards on 38 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 392 yards on 25 catches, 5 TDs

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 1,203 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 75.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 730 yards on 103 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 386 yards on 39 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Alabama won 30-14 over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 4. Simpson passed for 340 yards on 23-of-31 attempts (74.2%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Miller had 136 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for eight yards. Ryan Williams put up 98 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Missouri won 42-6 over UMass on Saturday, Sept. 27. Pribula threw for 241 yards on 26-of-29 attempts (89.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. Hardy carried the ball 24 times for 130 yards and scored three touchdowns. Coleman had 12 receptions for 108 yards.

Next game

Alabama hosts No. 12 Tennessee on Oct. 18. Missouri plays at Auburn on Oct. 18.

