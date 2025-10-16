No. 7 Texas Tech, Arizona State facing quarterback questions for duel in the desert

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 7 Texas Tech has passed every test in dominating fashion so far this season, winning…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 7 Texas Tech has passed every test in dominating fashion so far this season, winning its first six games by an FBS-best 35.3 points to reach its highest ranking since 2008.

The Red Raiders’ next hurdle might be the most difficult one yet: Saturday at reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State.

“We’re expecting a really tough game,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “I’m really excited. This is going to be an incredible game and it’s going to be great for the Big 12.”

The key could come down to which team’s quarterback is healthiest.

Sam Leavitt helped lead Arizona State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) to the College Football Playoff for the first time last year, but didn’t play against Utah last week due to a foot injury. The Sun Devils never found their footing just below the Wasatch Range with backup Jeff Sims running the show, losing 42-10 to the physical Utes.

The good news is Leavitt could be back this week.

The second-year quarterback participated in practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, and coach Kenny Dillingham is hopeful Leavitt can return against the Red Raiders.

“I thought he moved around pretty good today,” Dillingham said after Tuesday’s practice. “Last week, he never left the pocket, so we didn’t really know. Today, he moved around in the pocket, which was a positive. He looked more like himself.”

Texas Tech’s quarterback situation is a little more iffy.

Behren Morton has left three games this season with injuries, the latest while being sacked in the second quarter of last Saturday’s 42-17 victory over Kansas. Morton suffered a similar hyperextended knee as he did in the Red Raiders’ opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and McGuire has listed him as day-to-day for the ASU game.

“That dude’s the toughest kid I’ve ever coached,” said McGuire, adding Morton feels better than he did after the season opener. “His pain tolerance and just toughness and care factor is really high.”

Stopping Dickey

With questions at quarterback, Texas Tech Texas Tech (6-0, 3-0) may rely more heavily on Cameron Dickey.

That might spell trouble for the Sun Devils.

Dickey ran for a 71-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage against Kansas last week, finishing with 263 yards and two scores on 21 carries. He is second in the Big 12 and 14th nationally with 591 yards rushing and has scored eight touchdowns.

Dickey is also a threat in the passing game with 10 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Tackling Tyson

Texas Tech has one of the nation’s best defenses, ranking fourth nationally in scoring defense and ninth in total defense.

The Red Raiders’ primary focus on Saturday will likely be on Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson.

The preseason All-American is a difficult matchup for any defense at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and an ability to make acrobatic catches in traffic, even against double teams. Tyson leads the Sun Devils with 47 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sack-happy Raiders

With Leavitt’s mobility potentially limited, the Sun Devils will have to put a priority on protecting him against one of the nation’s best defensive lines.

Leavitt has a knack for extending plays with his legs, but will be facing a defense that’s fifth nationally with 21 sacks and had a school-record nine against Kansas. Outside linebacker David Bailey has been a menace to opposing offenses all season, leading the nation with 8.5 sacks, including three last week.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.