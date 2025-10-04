No. 7 Penn State stumbles for 2nd week in a row, losing to UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — No. 7 Penn State started slow against a winless UCLA on Saturday, surprising after they lost…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — No. 7 Penn State started slow against a winless UCLA on Saturday, surprising after they lost in double overtime to then No. 6 Oregon last week.

It never got better for the Nittany Lions, who lost 42-37 at the Rose Bowl.

The struggles started as the Bruins, who had one of the worst offenses in the country, drove down the field on the game’s first possession with an 11-play drive that resulted in Nico Iamaleava’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Kwazi Gilmer.

Then came the real shocker, with UCLA executing an onside kick. That drive resulted in Mateen Bhaghani’s field goal for a 10-point lead, and the Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) never wrestled the lead away from the Bruins (1-4, 1-1).

Penn State and its vaunted defense couldn’t stop the run.

“The opening sequence of the game for a touchdown, then the surprise onside kick. We talked all week long that they could take significant risks all game,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “Those were two significant drives and plays. From that point on, we were battling. We made a ton of mistakes we don’t normally make and had penalties at critical times. Things we don’t do and haven’t done for a very long time.”

The Penn State defense was on the field most of the game as UCLA led in time of possession 39:17 to 20:43.

The Lions were considered one of the preseason favorites to win a national championship, and now they’re faced with picking up the pieces after losing to their first two Big Ten opponents.

They’ll have a chance to redeem themselves when they visit No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 1.

Quarterback Drew Allar was asked if he thinks his team is still in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. Allar chuckled nervously, then asked the reporter, “What do you think?”

The reporter said he didn’t know, and Allar responded, “Yes.”

