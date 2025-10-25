No. 6 Oregon survives lackluster performance with 21-7 win over Wisconsin

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jordon Davison ran for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns and No. 6 Oregon overcame…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jordon Davison ran for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns and No. 6 Oregon overcame a slow start to hand Wisconsin its sixth straight loss with a lackluster 21-7 victory on a rainy Saturday night.

Dante Moore threw for just 86 yards the Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten), who didn’t score their first touchdown until late in the opening half. Moore left with an apparent face injury in the third quarter.

Wisconsin avoided its third straight shutout with Hunter Simmon’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Lance Mason with 7:57 to go in the game. The touchdown snapped a drought of 11 straight quarters without a point for the Badgers (2-6, 0-5).

Wisconsin was coming off a 37-0 loss at home to Iowa and a 34-0 loss last weekend to No. 1 Ohio State, also at Camp Randall. The Badgers hadn’t gone scoreless in three straight games since 1968.

Given Wisconsin’s struggles, Oregon got off to an uncharacteristically slow start, with just 21 yards of total offense, including minus-16 rushing yards, and just two first downs in the first quarter.

Oregon didn’t manage to score until Davison’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:07 left in the first half. The Ducks opened the second half with Davison’s 20-yard run for another score to make it 14-0.

Moore took a knock to his face in the third quarter but kept his helmet on after being treated in the medical tent on the sideline. Backup Brock Thomas took over and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Gernorris Wilson early in the fourth.

Wisconsin was missing many key players because of injuries, including its top two running backs, Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree. The Badgers’ leading tackler, linebacker Christian Alliegro, was also out as were the team’s top two centers, Jake Renfro and Kerry Kodanko and punt returner Tyrell Henry and safety safety Preston Zachman.

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards has played just one full series since he was hurt in the opener. Simmons, a transfer from Southern Illinois who started the season as the team’s third string quarterback, threw for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Takeaways

The uninspired performance against a team with a lengthy losing streak certainly won’t raise the Ducks’ profile on the national stage. Oregon’s last game at Autzen Stadium was a 30-20 loss to Indiana two weeks ago.

Up Next

Wisconsin: Hosts Washington on Nov. 8.

Oregon: At Iowa on Nov. 8.

