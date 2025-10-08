No. 5 Texas A&M squares off against Florida in SEC play

Florida (2-3) at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-0), Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Florida (2-3) at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-0), Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas A&M by 7.5. Against the spread: Texas A&M 2-3, Florida 2-3.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 466.8 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 271.4 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 195.4 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 34.8 points per game (42nd)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 289.6 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 180.4 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 109.2 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 21 points per game (48th)

Florida Offense

Overall: 354 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 223.8 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 130.2 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (98th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 295.6 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 196.2 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 99.4 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (26th)

Texas A&M is 114th in third down percentage, converting 34.4% of the time. Florida ranks 29th on defense, holding its opponents to 31.9%.

Texas A&M is 124th in the FBS averaging 75 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida’s 40th-ranked 46 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 94.1% of trips to rank 23rd in the FBS.

Florida ranks 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:49.

Team leaders

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 1,256 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Le’Veon Moss, 343 yards on 65 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Mario Craver, 557 yards on 30 catches, 4 TDs

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 988 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 68.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 396 yards on 76 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 291 yards on 21 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Texas A&M beat Mississippi State 31-9 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Reed led Texas A&M with 180 yards on 13-of-23 passing (56.5%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 30 yards and one rushing touchdown. Rueben Owens had 142 rushing yards on 21 carries, adding one reception for 19 yards. Craver had six receptions for 80 yards. He also had two carries for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Florida won 29-21 over Texas on Saturday, Oct. 4. Lagway threw for 298 yards on 21-of-28 attempts (75.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Baugh carried the ball 27 times for 107 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 16 yards. Dallas Wilson had six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Texas A&M plays at Arkansas on Oct. 18. Florida hosts Mississippi State on Oct. 18.

