No. 5 Oklahoma breaks in backup QB, looks to stay sharp against struggling Kent State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables wants his Sooners to maintain the energy level that has carried them into the top five.

That could be a challenge against Kent State, one of the worst teams in the FBS.

Oklahoma (4-0) has victories over Michigan and Auburn already this season, opponents that were ranked when they played. It’s a different situation this week — the fifth-ranked Sooners are 45 1/2-point favorites at home against Kent State on Saturday, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Golden Flashes (1-3) have losses of 62-14 to Texas Tech and 66-10 to Florida State this season.

Venables said he’s looking for efficiency as his team fights the urge to look ahead to the Oct. 11 game against rival Texas in Dallas. He said the Sooners have handled success well so far and worked hard during their off week.

“At this point, we don’t have anyone that’s satisfied or is hard to coach,” he said. “This is a team that is hungry and has the humility to do the things that are necessary to continue to improve and develop because we’re not even more close to where we want to be here, or have to be here, to manage the challenges that are in front of us moving forward.”

The Sooners will be without quarterback John Mateer against Kent State after he had surgery on his right throwing hand. Michael Hawkins Jr., a sophomore who started four games last season and passed for 783 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 204 yards, will step in.

Venables said he’s excited to see how Hawkins handles his first start of this season.

“I love his level of consistency when it comes to his body of work and he’s got great self-awareness, too,” Venables said. “A lot of guys, they have their head in the sand when it comes to self-awareness, and it stunts their growth. Mike’s a guy that has great self-awareness and, to me, he has a growth mindset.”

Hawkins will face a Kent State defense that surrenders 541.8 yards per game, most in the nation.

Big target

Oklahoma receiver Javonnie Gibson, who has been out since breaking a leg in the spring, is expected to debut with the Sooners on Saturday.

Gibson caught 70 passes for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns last season for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. At 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, he adds a dimension to the Oklahoma offense. Venables said Gibson is “always open,” and he’s particularly dangerous after the catch.

Good move

Oklahoma’s Jaren Kanak switched from linebacker to tight end in the offseason, with stunning results. He leads the Sooners with 307 yards receiving and leads tight ends nationally with 76.8 yards receiving per game. He’ll have a chance to increase those numbers against a Kent State team that ranks 127th out of 134 schools nationally in passing yards allowed per game.

Not yet

Oklahoma’s defense has been among the nation’s best this season, ranking second in total defense, third in scoring defense and tied for the nation’s lead with 4.0 sacks per game. But the Sooners have yet to force a turnover this season – something Venables has emphasized the past two weeks.

“I don’t want to be that team that’s over there trying to rip at the ball and nobody’s tackling the ball carrier, either,” he said. “That’s bad football. But at the same time, man, we need to create turnovers.”

1985 champs

Oklahoma’s 1985 national championship team will be honored at halftime Saturday. Venables said former coach Barry Switzer will attend, along with players Brian Bosworth, Keith Jackson, Jamelle Holieway, Tony Casillas, Kevin Murphy and others. The Sooners went 11-1 that season and beat Penn State 25-10 in the Orange Bowl to claim the title, their sixth overall and third under Switzer.

Venables, who played linebacker at Kansas State, said the teenage version of him admired Bosworth. He first saw “The Boz” in person when the Sooners played Nebraska in Lincoln in 1986. It was the first college game Venables attended, and he recalled Bosworth standing out during pregame warmups.

“I’m like, ‘That dude’s a bad ass! Oh, I want to be like him,’” Venables said.

