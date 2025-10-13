No. 4 Texas A&M’s Le’Veon Moss sidelined with significant ankle injury

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M running back Le’Veon Moss will miss a significant period of time with an…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M running back Le’Veon Moss will miss a significant period of time with an ankle injury.

Coach Mike Elko announced the injury Monday after the team’s leading rusher was injured in the first half of Saturday’s win over Florida that improved the fourth-ranked Aggies to 6-0.

“He’s going to have to go get it looked at, and we’ll kind of figure out where it’s at,” Elko said. “It certainly will not end his season, but it’s going to be a significant amount of time.”

Moss had five carries for 46 yards, highlighted by a 22-yard TD run before he was injured in the second quarter Saturday.

He leads the Aggies with 70 carries for 389 yards and six touchdowns. It’s the second straight season where he’s sustained a significant injury after he missed the last four games last season with a knee injury.

“I love Le’Veon,” Elko said. “I wish Le’Veon was healthy. We’re going to miss him. He’s been a warrior for this program. He’s given us everything he had to get ready for this season. I hope this goes as fast and as smooth as it can, but injuries are a part of SEC football. And if we’re going to allow injuries to impact or derail things, we can’t do that.”

With Moss out the Aggies will make Rueben Owens II, a sophomore who is second on the team with 327 yards rushing, their primary ball carrier. He had had 51 yards rushing and scored his first touchdown of the season Saturday, a week after he had a career-high 142 yards rushing in a win over Mississippi State.

“Rueben’s a lot bigger than people give him credit for,” Elko said. “Rueben’s starting to hit his stride, which has been really good.”

Elko added that Amari Daniels and Jamarion Morrow will also pitch in while Moss recovers.

The Aggies play the first of three straight road games Saturday at Arkansas.

