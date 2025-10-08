No. 4 Ole Miss meets Washington State

Washington State (3-2) at No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0), Oct. 11 at 12:45 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

Washington State (3-2) at No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0), Oct. 11 at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Ole Miss by 32.5. Against the spread: Ole Miss 4-1, Washington State 2-3.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 530.6 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 322.6 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 208 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 40.6 points per game (14th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 336.2 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 172.4 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 163.8 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (33rd)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 306.6 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 228.4 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 78.2 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (111th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 330.2 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 179.8 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 150.4 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (101st)

Washington State is 113th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.1% of the time. Ole Miss ranks 16th on offense, converting on 52.3% of third downs.

Washington State ranks 126th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Ole Miss is 114th in the FBS averaging 68.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Washington State’s 30th-ranked 41.4 per-game average.

Washington State is 115th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.8% of trips. Ole Miss’ red zone offense ranks 28th, scoring on 93.3% of red zone opportunities.

Ole Miss ranks 98th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:37, compared to Washington State’s 35th-ranked average of 31:41.

Team leaders

Ole Miss

Passing: Trinidad Chambliss, 1,033 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kewan Lacy, 445 yards on 102 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Harrison Wallace III, 361 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Washington State

Passing: Jaxon Potter, 604 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 70.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 156 yards on 38 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 255 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Ole Miss won 24-19 over LSU on Saturday, Sept. 27. Chambliss threw for 314 yards on 23-of-39 attempts (59.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 71 yards. Lacy had 87 rushing yards on 23 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Cayden Lee had four receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Washington State won 20-3 over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 27. Zevi Eckhaus threw for 189 yards on 16-of-28 attempts (57.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 30 yards. Leo Pulalasi had 50 rushing yards on three carries, adding one reception for 18 yards. Meredith put up 60 yards on four catches.

Next game

Ole Miss plays at No. 10 Georgia on Oct. 18. Washington State plays at No. 19 Virginia on Oct. 18.

