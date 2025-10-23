No. 4 Alabama is looking to avoid a potential trap game on the road at South Carolina

Ty Simpson and Alabama have climbed to No. 4 in the nation after four straight wins against ranked Southeastern Conference…

Ty Simpson and Alabama have climbed to No. 4 in the nation after four straight wins against ranked Southeastern Conference opponents and now are eyeing a run at a potential national championship.

South Carolina, on the other hand, is in the midst of a monumentally disappointing season after starting the year ranked 13th in the country.

The doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC), a 12 1/2-point favorite, plan to take the Gamecocks (3-4, 1-4) lightly on Saturday when they visit Williams-Brice Stadium for South Carolina’s homecoming game.

“I’ve watched (Williams-Bryce Stadium) take the momentum from games and their fans do a tremendous job in the environment that they create,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “This is obviously a very dangerous quarterback in LaNorris Sellers.”

Dangerous, but not particularly productive.

Sellers came into the season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful, but things haven’t gone nearly how the Gamecocks anticipated.

In seven games this season, Sellers has been limited to 1,134 yards passing and five touchdowns and 108 yards rushing and one score while playing behind an offensive line that has struggled to protect him.

The Gamecocks continue waiting for Sellers to have a breakout game, but it just hasn’t come.

Outside of throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to then-No. 23 Missouri, Sellers has eclipsed 200 yards passing in only one game. The Gamecocks rank last in the SEC in scoring at 20.1 points per game.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson said it’s vital that Alabama remains focused on the task ahead despite what some might view as a trap game.

“I think our mindset is still the same. We haven’t done nothing yet,” Lawson said. “Our mindset is to keep pushing forward and this is another step that’s in the way of where we’re trying to go. We’re obviously motivated. … I know the guys are focused, I know we’re dedicated, and we really want this.”

Simpson lighting it up

Alabama junior quarterback Ty Simpson is having a huge season, completing 70.2% of his passes for 1,931 yards and 18 touchdowns for an offense that is averaging 35.1 points per game.

He has thrown only one interception.

“They’re just staying on the field, and they’re operating at a high level and their defense isn’t having to be out there long because the offense is moving the ball efficiently and protecting it,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.

Protecting Sellers

Beamer said South Carolina will be without offensive tackle Cason Henry, which doesn’t help an O-line that has allowed 22 sacks this season — the most in the nation.

“The more we can do is just eliminate clutter in their heads and make it simple for guys to just go play and come off the ball and not have to think so much,” Beamer said. “We’ve got tough guys in that offensive line room, and they want to play that way. We just need to continue to help them.

Alabama’s run

Alabama is the first team ever in SEC history to defeat four AP Top 25 opponents in consecutive weeks (without a bye).

The Crimson Tide’s run began with a 24-21 victory over then-No. 5 Georgia. Alabama followed that up with wins over then-No. 14 Vanderbilt 30-14, then-No. 15 Missouri 27-24 and then-No. 17 Tennessee 37-20.

South Carolina is in the middle of a brutal five-game stretch in the SEC that already has included losses to LSU and Oklahoma. After Alabama, the Gamecocks face Mississippi and Texas A&M.

Williams strong again

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is proving that his freshman season was no fluke.

After leading the Crimson Tide with 865 yards receiving on 48 catches to go along with eight touchdowns last year, Williams is putting together another strong season, with 26 receptions for 423 yards and three TD catches.

